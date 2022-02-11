22 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's Hospital Review since Feb. 4:

1. Scott Puccino became CFO of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine.

2. Chase Redden was named CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas, and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland in Texas City, Texas.

3. Amalia Stanton was appointed senior vice president, chief of strategic communications and chief marketing officer at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

4. Brian Nunn was appointed CEO of Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla.

5. Phyllis Yezzo, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nurse executive at Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

6. Lori Dove was named COO and senior vice president of Lumberton, N.C.-based UNC Health Southwestern.

7. Tiesa Hughes-Dillard, DNP, RN, was named permanent chief nursing officer for Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System after serving as the system's interim chief nursing officer and executive nurse leader.

8. Sue Anderson was appointed regional president of SSM Health's Wisconsin operations. SSM Health is based in St. Louis.

9. Bryan O'Donovan is stepping down as president and CEO of Hornell, N.Y.-based St. James Hospital.

10. Brian Canfield was named COO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System.

11. Melissa Alvillar, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Lawton, Okla.-based Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

12. John Petrov was chosen as the first enterprise chief caregiver officer and executive vice president for the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.

13. Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare, will retire at the end of this year.

14. Patricia Vassell, DNP, was named vice president of nursing services and chief nursing officer at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.

15. Vince Jensen was named chief clinical operating officer of Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

16. Gary Shaw is stepping down as president and CEO of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

17. Mark Laney, MD, retired as CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

18. Howard Kern will retire as president and CEO of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare by the end of this year.

19. Rhee Perry, BSN, RN, was named COO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.

20. Richard Lofgren, MD, was appointed CEO of Oklahoma City-based OU Health.

21. Susan Lara Williams was named senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Phoenix-based Valleywise Health.

22. Christine Walker, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, according to the El Paso Herald Post.