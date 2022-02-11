Weill Cornell Medicine appoints CFO

Scott Puccino became chief financial officer of New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine Feb. 1.

Mr. Puccino has held a number of budget and finance leadership positions during his 30-year career at Weill Cornell Medicine, most recently serving as assistant vice provost for financial planning and institutional reporting.

As CFO, Mr. Puccino will direct the finance department and continue to lead the office of budget and financial strategy. He will focus on expanding Weill Cornell Medicine's clinical footprint throughout the city, lead investments in the institution's biomedical research activities and direct financial planning for a new student residence, according to a Feb. 10 news release from Weill Cornell Medicine.

"Scott is an outstanding tactician whose deep reservoir of financial and institutional knowledge will be instrumental to preserving Weill Cornell Medicine’s fiscal integrity, stability and resilience," said Augustine M.K. Choi, MD, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine. "I’m thrilled he’s joining my senior leadership team and look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we realize our vision for Weill Cornell Medicine’s long-term growth and success."

Mr. Puccino succeeds Stephen Cohen, who will retire in September. Mr. Cohen is Weill Cornell's executive vice provost for administration and finance, a position now being divided into two roles. The system is still recruiting for an executive vice provost and COO.