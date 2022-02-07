Pennsylvania health system names inaugural chief caregiver officer

John Petrov was chosen as the first enterprise chief caregiver officer and executive vice president for the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.

Mr. Petrov's new title reflects a transformational change at the health system, according to a Feb. 7 news release.

"The change from the term 'employees' to 'caregivers' recognizes the important role of each person in the organization," Guthrie said. "This cultural shift is reflected in the change from chief human resources officer to chief caregiver officer."

Mr. Petrov joined Guthrie in January 2021 as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Before joining Guthrie, he held those same roles at CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington, Ky., a subsidiary of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.