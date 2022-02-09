BayCare CEO to retire at end of year

Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare, will retire at the end of this year.

Mr. Inzina is the third CEO in the health system's history, taking the helm in May 2016, according to a Feb. 8 health system news release.

Overall, his tenure with the Clearwater, Fla.-based health system spans more than two decades, including serving as the organization's first CFO when it formed in 1997, as well as in chief administrator officer and COO roles.

In announcing his retirement to employees, Mr. Inzina said, "Being the CEO of BayCare has been — and will continue to be — one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of my life. … I am incredibly proud to be part of this organization and even more proud of all of you and the impact you make on our community."

BayCare, a 15-hospital system with more than 27,700 team members, said it expects to name Mr. Inzina's successor later this year.