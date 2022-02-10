HCA Healthcare names new CFO for 2 Texas hospitals

Webster, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Texas City, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland announced Feb. 10 that Chase Redden has been named CFO for both hospitals and their affiliated sites.

He took the role Feb. 1, according to an HCA Houston news release shared with Becker's. He was previously the CFO of HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas), starting in 2018.

Before that, he was the CFO of Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., and assistant vice president of finance at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla. Both hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Prior to starting at HCA Healthcare in 2014, he was the assistant CFO for Rockledge, Fla.-based Wuesthoff Health System and manager of revenue management at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

"Chase brings a wealth of knowledge to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and our entire leadership team," Todd Caliva, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, said in a news release. "He shares our values and has a patient-first mentality. I look forward to working with him and have no doubt he will be a great addition to our senior leadership team and have a great impact on the overall financial operations of our hospital."