Illinois health system names new COO

Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System tapped Brian Canfield as COO.

Mr. Canfield is joining Blessing after serving as COO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Moore Regional Hospital, both based in Pinehurst, N.C., according to a Jan. 4 news release.

He also served nearly three decades in the U.S. Army and Defense Department, most recently as CEO and commanding officer of Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, N.C.

Blessing is a three-hospital health system that includes two physician groups, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences, a network of medical specialty businesses and a charitable foundation, according to its website.