Comanche County Memorial Hospital taps new chief nursing officer

Lawton, Okla.-based Comanche County Memorial Hospital has tapped Melissa Alvillar, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

Ms. Alvillar has served as the hospital's administrative director of nursing operations since March 2020, according to a Feb. 8 news release. She completed her master's of science in nursing at Weatherford-based Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 2021 and intends to pursue a doctorate in nursing soon.

"I love being a nurse and I love nursing here at Comanche County Memorial Hospital," Ms. Alvillar said. "We have an amazing team and I am so excited to be a part of it. I have a true passion for people and the relationships we build. I believe I am approachable and love to hear our staff members' input and ideas."

In her new role, Ms. Alvillar plans to focus on patient safety and patient satisfaction as a top priority.