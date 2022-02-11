New York health network appoints chief nurse executive 

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network named Phyllis M. Yezzo, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nurse executive, the system said Feb. 10.

Dr. Yezzo has more than 40 years of experience in nursing administration, quality management and clinical transformation, and she most recently served as senior vice president, patient care services and CNO at Suffern, N.Y.-based Bon Secours Charity Health System. She is the treasurer of the American Nurses Association and a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, the National Association for Healthcare Quality and the American College of Healthcare Executives.