City of Hope selects chief clinical operating officer

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has selected Vince Jensen to serve as chief clinical operating officer.

Mr. Jensen will lead clinical operations for City of Hope's main campus and across its network of more than 35 locations in Southern California, the cancer center said Feb. 10. He joined City of Hope more than two decades ago as a managed care executive. In 2019, he became senior vice president for City of Hope's ambulatory operations and has helped lead the development of its new Orange County (Calif.) campus, set to open this summer.

Before joining City of Hope, Mr. Jensen worked in clinical and administrative roles for the Los Angeles services region of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.