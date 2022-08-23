16 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 15:

1. Adam Martin was named CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester.

2. Matthew Fry was named president and CEO of St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

3. Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

4. Joanna Conley was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

5. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center.

6. Rebecca Segal was named CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

7. Vicki Gulczewski was named CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.

8. Meagan Weber was named CEO of Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital.

9. Todd Blanchard will become Hattiesberg, Miss.-based Merit Health Wesley's new CEO on Sept. 19.

10. Thomas Rohs, MD, will lead four Ascension Michigan hospitals as its southwest region president and CEO.

11. Matthew Merrifield was named CEO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

12. Dennis Johnson will become president and CEO of Hickory, N.C.-based Catawba Valley Health System, effective Nov. 14.

13. Emily Sedgwick, MD, was named president and CEO of University Medical Center New Orleans.

14. Michelle Joy was named president and CEO of Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City, Nev.

15. Wayne Reid was named CEO of Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District.



16. Josh Tinkle was named acting CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.