25 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Jan. 22:

1. Nicole Barnett, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

2. Carol Barsky, MD, was named chief quality and value officer of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health in Lebanon, N.H.

3. Jennifer Burrows, RN, was chosen as chief executive for Providence Health & Services' Oregon West division.

4. Monique Butler, MD, was chosen as chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's North Florida division.

5. Kimberley Darey, MD, was named chief medical officer of the health system's Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

6. Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, was chosen as the Connelly Foundation chief nurse executive officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health.

7. Qualenta Forrest was tapped to serve as Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital's new executive vice president and chief people and talent officer.

8. Kathleen Healy-Collier was tapped as market president for the Acadiana region of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

9. Nicole Hendricks was named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia (S.C.).

10. Ellen Hunt was appointed vice president of compliance program operations and chief privacy officer in the ethics and compliance department of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

11. Barbara Kennedy was named CEO of Laguna Treatment Hospital in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

12. Linda Kulhanek was named senior vice president and CFO of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

13. Jaya Kumar, MD, was named chief medical officer of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo.

14. Helen Arteaga Landaverde was named CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in New York City.

15. Lorrie Liang was named president of the Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital–Sarasota campus.

16. Amy Loeb, EdD, RN, was named executive director of Northwell Health's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y.

17. Joanne Marqusee was named executive vice president and chief integration officer of Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce.

18. Vinitia Mathews, PhD, was chosen as senior vice president and chief diversity and patient experience officer for Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

19. Lyn McKee, RN, was appointed CNO of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Okla., according to the Examiner-Enterprise.

20. Jacque Millard retired as vice president and chief investment officer at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

21. Liisa Ortegon, BSN, is the new president of Sentara Healthcare's Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital.

22. Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

23. Michelle Rigby was appointed assistant vice president and head of internal investigations in the ethics and compliance department of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

24. Nekeisha Smith was chosen as CEO of Riverland Medical Center in Ferriday, La.

25. Marion Willimon, CFO of Muenster (Texas) Memorial Hospital, was named interim CEO, according to the Gainesville Daily Register.

