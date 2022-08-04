Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research

Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022.

The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance.

Here is what the market researcher said are the best end-to-end RCM technologies.

For hospitals with 100 or more beds:

Waystar Epic Trubridge Conifer FinThrive Allscripts GE Healthcare Availity SSI Group Cerner

For hospitals with fewer than 100 beds: