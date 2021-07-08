South Carolina health systems launch platform to identify, deliver vaccinations to highest-risk patients 

Health Sciences South Carolina, a biomedical research collaborative comprising seven health systems across the state, developed a new data-sharing platform for providers to input clinical data and expedite vaccinations to patients most in need.

HSSC teamed up with health data storage company Smile CDR to build the platform, dubbed VACTRAC, according to a July 8 news release. With VACTRAC, health providers in the state can review patient records across health systems to pinpoint patients' risk factors and ensure the highest-risk patients can access the vaccine.

The American Immunization Registry Association currently is evaluating the platform, and HSSC hopes to use it as a prototype for future population health cooperative initiatives among South Carolina health systems.

HSSC's members include: