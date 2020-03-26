New York seeking IT talent for COVID-19 tech 'SWAT team'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office has issued a call for highly skilled technologists to join with the state, Microsoft, Google Cloud and more to develop IT solutions to assist with New York's COVID-19 response.

The resulting "Technology SWAT Teams" will comprise both individual IT experts and organizations with IT expertise, including private companies, universities, nonprofits and research labs. The initiative has a specific need for individuals with experience in product management, software development, end-user support, data science, operations management and other related areas.

The teams will assist with New York’s coronavirus response efforts in 90-day deployments, collaborating virtually to maintain social distancing.

Interested individuals and organizations can volunteer for the SWAT teams here.

