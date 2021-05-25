New IT systems boost hospitals' annual patient care revenue by average of $1.73M, study finds

Implementing one new clinical IT system and one new business IT system can help increase annual net patient care revenue by $1.7 million, on average per healthcare provider, according to research published in Journal of the Association for Information Systems.

Auburn (Ala.) University researchers used data from more than 5,300 healthcare providers to better understand the relationships between clinical and business IT investments and revenue management performance, according to a May 25 news release.

In addition to boosting revenue, the researchers found that implementing one new clinical IT system can decrease uncompensated care ratios by 27.9 percent, and implementing one new business IT system can decrease uncompensated care ratios by 19.1 percent.