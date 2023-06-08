How Mayo Clinic is becoming the 'hospital of the future'

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is building a "hospital of the future" as it continues to operate as a tech-forward organization, with continued investments in new technologies and innovation efforts, a June 6 CBInsights report found.

CB Insights used data to uncover what tech areas Mayo Clinic continues to invest in and found that the organization is focused on digital therapeutics, health data and analytics, monitoring and diagnostics, surgical intelligence, and virtual and hybrid care.

In addition, Mayo's venture arm, Mayo Clinic Ventures, has backed 100 deals and has invested almost $300 million since its creation, which allows Mayo to fund and commercialize various technologies.

Mayo also has a dedicated internal innovation lab, dubbed the Center for Innovation, which accelerates Mayo's ability to bring technology innovation to market, according to the report.