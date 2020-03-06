9 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are nine recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital last week launched a new Epic EHR across its Athens-based hospital.

2. The University of California San Francisco tapped pathology software company Proscia to jointly develop and test artificial intelligence solutions that could improve physicians' speed and accuracy in diagnosing prostate cancer.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health will transition from its Cerner EHR to an Epic system as part of its ongoing effort to integrate with Navicent Health in Macon, Ga.

4. University Health Network in Toronto is partnering with technology leaders including IBM to test a blockchain-based mobile application that allows patients to grant access to their health data to anyone of their choosing.

5. Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name Medical Center tapped Medicomp Systems to help create an EHR to replace the multiple systems used in its emergency department, ambulatory and inpatient care settings.

6. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health migrated its Epic EHR system to a cloud platform from Virtustream, a Dell Technologies health IT business.

7. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has launched a platform that allows clinicians to access patient surveillance trends and alerts from their mobile devices, part of the health system's expanded partnership with PeraHealth.

8. The Texas Hospital Association will encourage the adoption of artificial intelligence-powered autonomous patient monitoring by hospitals and health systems across the state as part of the organization's new partnership with Care.ai.

9. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health partnered with Advanced ICU Care to launch telemedicine intensive care unit services at its Lancaster (S.C.) Medical Center.

