UCSF developing AI to speed prostate cancer diagnosis

The University of California San Francisco tapped pathology software company Proscia to jointly develop and test artificial intelligence solutions that could improve physicians' speed and accuracy in diagnosing prostate cancer.

The partners will use UCSF's patient data to make Proscia's AI technology more applicable to a broader range of patients and medical techniques, including variations in biopsy and tissue preparation methods, tissue staining procedures, digital scanning processes and diagnoses, according to a March 2 news release.

Though the partnership will initially center on improving prostate cancer diagnoses, UCSF and Proscia will eventually expand their focus to improve other pathology processes with deep learning AI.

