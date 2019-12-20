9 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are nine recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Health Connect 360's artificial intelligence system that tracks chronic disease treatment will soon be available to all Cigna and Express Scripts employer clients.

2. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Medtronic have partnered to develop and deploy medical technologies and therapies to improve patient outcomes.

3. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is offering patients a more convenient way to access their information remotely through its partnership with Mytonomy.

4. Charleston, W.Va.-based Thomas Health recently deployed a Meditech Expanse EHR within its emergency department and acute care settings.

5. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare will implement Sectra's imaging software, which can integrate with its Epic EHR system, across 14 of its hospitals.

6. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is integrating the PatientWisdom platform into its EHR system to allow patients to share anecdotal information about their healthcare history before and after clinical visits.

7. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health will implement ActX's genomic decision support tools with its Epic EHR system.

8. Hims & Hers, a direct-to-consumer telehealth and wellness startup, has tapped New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System as its first healthcare provider partner.

9. Cigna is partnering with MDLive, a telehealth platform, to offer its members access to online appointments with psychiatrists and behavioral health counselors.

