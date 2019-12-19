Cigna taps telehealth provider for virtual mental health visits

Cigna is partnering with MDLive, a telehealth platform, to offer its members access to online appointments with psychiatrists and behavioral health counselors, according to a Dec. 17 news release.

Cigna will roll out the telehealth services beginning in January 2020 to its 14 million customers enrolled in employer-sponsored health plans.

The virtual visits will be covered at the same cost as an in-office appointment. With the telehealth service, Cigna customers will be able to schedule a video or phone-based appointment through MDLive with a mental healthcare professional, who can diagnose and provide therapy for various issues as well as prescribe medications.

