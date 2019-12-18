AI-powered virtual clinics open in Arizona supermarkets

Telehealth provider Akos MD opened two more telehealth kiosks at Arizona-based Safeway grocery stores this month, according to a Dec. 16 news release.

The walk-in medical clinics feature an exam room and an artificial intelligence-powered computerized program, which guides patients in taking measurements of their health data including temperature, blood pressure and ears, nose and throat images. The virtual appointment concludes with a video consultation with an Akos MD physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant within the exam room.

The new clinics in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Show Low, Ariz., join 12 other clinics located in Safeway stores in Phoenix, Casa Grande, Ariz., and Boise, Idaho, among other locations.

