Here are six recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare announced a multiyear extension of its agreement with Cerner.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's library of clinical insights and patient education content will now be accessible and automatically delivered to clinicians and patients at healthcare organizations that use Lumeon's care pathway management platform.

3. Sutter Health implemented Ferrum Health's artificial intelligence technology to analyze imaging data and physicians' notes to improve the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system's care quality and outcomes in diagnostic imaging.

4. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced new partnerships with Verizon, Microsoft and Medvis to support the agency's efforts to deploy its first 5G-enabled clinical care system at the VA Palo Alto (Calif.) Health Care System.

5. Piedmont (Ga.) Columbus Regional, part of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, tapped Gozio Health to develop its mobile wayfinding platform for hospital navigation.

6. Capital Health announced it will implement a Cerner EHR across its Trenton, N.J.-based system.

