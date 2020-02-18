Mayo Clinic digital content now available to patients, providers across the US

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's library of clinical insights and patient education content will now be accessible and automatically delivered to clinicians and patients at healthcare organizations that use Lumeon's care pathway management platform.

Mayo Clinic's vast array of content will be available to patients and care teams in multiple languages and in text, video and audio formats. The content spans a wide variety of diseases, conditions, tests and procedures, is authored by Mayo Clinic editorial staff and clinicians, and undergoes review and redevelopment at least every two years.

Through the collaboration with Lumeon, announced Feb. 18, patients and providers will be automatically prompted to review relevant, personalized content based on where they are in the care journey, as monitored by the CPM platform.

"We are excited to be working with Lumeon to operationalize the delivery of Mayo Clinic's high-quality content within automated care experiences," Sandhya Pruthi, MD, medical director of Mayo Clinic's office of patient education, content services, knowledge management and delivery editorial services, said in the announcement. "Mayo Clinic continues to make available a broad variety of content that health systems across the U.S. can immediately take advantage of, including content spanning chronic disease, wellness, maternity, behavioral health and risk assessment algorithms."

