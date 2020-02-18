68% of hospital leaders say their digital health tools are lacking in patient experience

Though health systems' adoption of digital health tools is rapidly increasing, with half calling implementation a "high" or "critical" priority, the vast majority of those tools are not delivering the best possible patient experience, a Center for Connected Medicine report finds.

Here are three key findings from CCM's "The Future of the Digital Patient Experience" report, which surveyed more than 130 healthcare professionals across the U.S., with nearly 95 percent holding management positions, spanning business, IT, cybersecurity, clinical and informatics roles. The CCM is jointly operated by Pittsburgh-based UPMC, GE Healthcare and Nokia.

1. More than three-quarters said their organizations offer at least one digital health tool to patients; 25 percent offer four or more. While one-quarter of respondents whose organizations have yet to deploy digital health solutions, only 3 percent of those surveyed said they did not have any future plans to do so.

2. In fact, for most healthcare organizations, digital health is a major priority: A total of 50 percent of respondents labeled deployment of these tools as a "critical" or "high" priority, with larger organizations more likely to make it a critical priority.

3. Despite this enthusiasm for digital health tools, however, they have yet to reach their full potential. Only 40 percent said their organizations have successfully integrated digital health offerings into the overall patient experience, and only 32 percent agreed with the statement that their organizations are able to deliver digital patient experiences "on par with the best digital consumer experience."

View the full report here.

