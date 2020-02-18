OSF HealthCare, UnityPoint invest in patient monitoring startup

The innovation funding arms of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health have made strategic investments in CareSignal, a remote patient monitoring platform already in use by both health systems.

CareSignal, known as Epharmix until its rebranding in January, announced the investments from OSF Ventures, a previous investor, and UnityPoint Ventures on Feb. 18. Funding amounts were not disclosed.

The CareSignal platform remotely collects regular updates on patients' conditions via automated text messages and phone calls, and immediately sends alerts to their care teams if their conditions worsen.

"As a pioneer in adoption of patient-centric innovative solutions, OSF HealthCare is proud to be a growing customer and partner of the company," Mayank Taneja, director of venture investments at OSF Ventures, said in the announcement. "Their technology enhances our ability to communicate with our patients and react to their needs. Improved patient outcomes along with a compelling value proposition make this a solution of choice for us."

