15 health systems among best places to work in IT for '24

Fifteen health systems made Computerworld's list of the top places to work in IT for 2024.

The organizations are not only offering top IT salaries and benefits but "making a commitment to employees' well-being and career growth, providing challenging work, supporting a diverse workforce, and fostering a positive and inclusive culture," the news outlet reported Nov. 27.

The finalists were chosen from organizations that submitted nominations and completed a 58-question survey, with results tabulated by a third-party research vendor and judged by four leaders from Computerworld and its parent company, Foundry. Here is where the health systems ranked:

Large organizations (5,000 or more employees) overall

8. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

17. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

18. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

19. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

22. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

29. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

32. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

36. Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

38. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

39. Community Healthcare System (Munster, Ind.)

49. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

57. Banner Health (Phoenix)

58. LCMC Health (New Orleans)

59. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Washington, D.C.)

Midsize organizations (1,001 to 4,999 employees) overall

20. Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville, Ohio)

Top 10 for IT growth

1. AdventHealth

2. Johns Hopkins Medicine

8. Atrium Health

Top 10 for diversity

1. NewYork-Presbyterian

8. Community Healthcare System

Top 10 for employee engagement

2. Kaiser Permanente

5. Johns Hopkins Medicine

9. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

10. AdventHealth