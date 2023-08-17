WVU Medicine reports 3% operating margin even as expenses soar

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System, the state's largest employer, has reported first-half operating income of $89.2 million on revenues of $2.9 billion.

But expenses continued to drag, increasing 31.7 percent on the previous year period.

Salaries and wages rose 31.2 percent to total $819.8 million. Supplies jumped almost 40 percent to total $282.9 million.

The 20-hospital system said a lower number of days' cash on hand was of "significant concern," falling from 156 to 130.

Overall income totaled $146 million versus $7.5 million in the corresponding period last year.