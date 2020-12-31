Who leads Conifer Health: 5 people to know

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary established by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in 2008 that offers revenue cycle management and care services, works with healthcare organizations to improve their financial and clinical operations.

Below are some of the company's key leaders.

Roger Davis, president and CEO

Mr. Davis was named Conifer Health's president and CEO Dec. 1.





He has over 30 years of experience in healthcare services and is skilled in strategic planning for the commercial growth of hospitals and healthcare facilities, as well as developing and implementing technology, infrastructure upgrades and performance improvement programs.

Before joining Conifer Health, Mr. Davis most recently served as president and CEO of Revint Solutions, a Plano, Texas-based revenue integrity company in the healthcare sector.

Arvind Ramakrishnan, senior vice president and COO

Mr. Ramakrishnan joined Conifer Health as its COO in June.





He is experienced in improving margins through data-driven insights, productivity initiatives, outsourcing and offshoring, automation and partnerships.





Prior to his role at Conifer Health, Mr. Ramakrishnan most recently served as COO of Ciox Health, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based healthcare data management company.

Todd Wyatt, senior vice president and CFO

Mr. Wyatt joined Conifer Health as its CFO in May 2018.





He has over 20 years of experience in finance leadership and is skilled in corporate accounting, acquisitions and divestitures, investor relations and business development initiatives.





Before he joined Conifer Health, Mr. Wyatt most recently served as the senior vice president of business transformation for Acelity, a San Antonio-based medical device company.

Dawn Castro, vice president of revenue cycle

Ms. Castro joined Conifer Health in 2008. She became the company's vice president of revenue cycle in 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile.





She is experienced in providing accounts receivable management services to improve fee-for-service, fee-for-value and delegated risk reimbursement arrangements for healthcare organizations.





Prior to joining Conifer Health, Ms. Castro served in facility-based and regional roles for Tenet Healthcare.

Deborah Cornett, vice president of clinical revenue integrity

Ms. Cornett joined Conifer Health in 2012 and became the company's vice president of clinical revenue integrity in 2017.





She has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management.





Before joining Conifer Health, Ms. Cornett served as the corporate director of health information management, coding, clinical documentation improvement, scheduling and patient access at Louisville, Ky.-based Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s HealthCare.

