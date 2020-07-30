West Virginia hospital closes today

Bluefield (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center will end all inpatient and ancillary services July 30, according to The Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Hospital officials said the decision to close the hospital was based on several factors, including reimbursement declines, a dip in patient volume and COVID-19-related losses.

The closure of Bluefield Regional will affect 340 employees. Many of them have been hired by Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital, which acquired Bluefield Regional last year.

Princeton Community Hospital said it plans to reopen a freestanding emergency department on the hospital campus Aug. 1.

Princeton Community Hospital said it will rename the ED the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department.

