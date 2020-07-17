Texas, West Virginia hospitals set to close this month

Bluefield (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center and First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair are both slated to close by the end of the month.

Bluefield Regional will end services by July 30. Officials said the decision to shut down the hospital was based on several factors, including declining patient volume and reimbursement rates and significant financial damage tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders from Princeton (W.Va.) Community Hospital, which acquired Bluefield Regional last year, said they hope to offer some services at the hospital campus.

"It is our intention to keep the ER open as a free-standing emergency department," Princeton Community Hospital CEO Jeffrey Lilley told WVVA. "However, that requires regulatory steps and approval."

The closure of Bluefield Regional will affect 340 employees. Many of the employees have been hired by Princeton Community Hospital, according to The Logan Banner.

First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair, a 50-bed hospital in Houston, is slated to close July 26. According to the Houston Chronicle. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed in late May indicates 62 workers will be laid off when the hospital shuts down.

Irving, Texas-based Adeptus Health opened First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair in 2016, according to the Houston Chronicle. Adeptus owns more than 20 freestanding ED in Humble, Deer Park and Fallbrook, Texas, according to the report.

