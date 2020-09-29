Wellforce lays off 232 workers to help offset losses

Burlington, Mass.-based Wellforce has laid off 232 employees as a result of operating losses linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The health system, comprised of Tufts Medical Center, Lowell General Hospital and MelroseWakefield Healthcare, experienced a drastic drop in patient volume earlier this year due to the suspension of outpatient visits and elective surgeries. In the nine months ended June 30, the health system reported a $32.2 million operating loss, according to the report.

Wellforce implemented the layoffs after furloughing employees and then calling most of them back. In April, it furloughed 719 employees, or about 5.5 percent of its workforce, for three months and reduced hours and earnings for another 1,236 workers. In September, the health system said it had called back "the great majority of these employees," according to the report.

More articles on healthcare finance:

OIG tags Arizona hospital for erroneous billing

Chicago hospital defeats allegations of 'ghost payroll' scheme

Financial fallout from COVID-19: 9 hospitals laying off workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.