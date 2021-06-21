US healthcare spending picks up: 4 things to know

Compared to last May, healthcare spending in the U.S. is picking up, according to a new analysis from nonprofit research firm Altarum.

For the study, Altarum analyzed monthly pricing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Four things to know:

1. The overall healthcare price index grew 2 percent in May 2021, compared to May 2020.

2. Prices for hospital and physician services grew the most year over year, increasing 3.6 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

3. Nursing home and home health price growth was up 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent this May compared to last May.

4. Over a six-month period ending in May, healthcare utilization increased 6.1 percent. In the three-month period ending in May, healthcare utilization increased 14.8 percent.