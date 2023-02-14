University of Kansas Health maintains 'AA-' rating

University of Kansas Health, whose flagship hospital has 880 licensed beds, has maintained an "AA-" rating on bonds it holds as well as a stable outlook, S&P Global said in a Feb. 13 report.

The rating is due to the system's solid market presence, good financial profile and solid management team, though some balance sheet figures remain relatively weak to peers, the rating agency said.

Management was responding well to persistent labor and staffing pressures with a reduced reliance on contract labor, the agency said.

The healthcare system, whose flagship University of Kansas hospital is the largest standalone hospital in metro Kansas City, reported net income of $149.1 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

The system's January 2023 merger with Olathe (Kan.) Health expanded its presence outside the metro Kansas City area, S&P Global said.