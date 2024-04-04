UHS' 5 highest-earning executives in 2023

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services executives saw their total compensation increase in 2023 after seeing it shrink by millions in 2022, according to a proxy statement filed April 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The for-profit health system reported a net income of $719.3 million in 2023, up from $656.9 million the previous year. UHS operates 27 acute care hospitals, 333 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 48 outpatient facilities, an insurance offering and a physician network in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.
Here are UHS' five highest-earning executives in 2023:
1. Marc Miller, CEO and president
- Salary: $1,352,052
- Stock awards: $4,944,124
- Option awards: $4,944,434
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,042,117
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $78,003
- Other compensation: $47,207
- Total 2023 compensation: $14,407,937
- $3,487,961 increase from 2022
2. Alan Miller, executive chair
- Salary: $1,040,040
- Bonus: $1,040,040
- Stock awards: $2,599,947
- Option awards: $2,600,138
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $0
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $0
- Other compensation: $1,089,566
- Total 2023 compensation: $8,369,731
- $1,231,107 increase from 2022
3. Edward Sim, executive vice president and president of acute care
- Salary: $775,030
- Bonus: $550,000
- Stock awards: $1,176,500
- Option awards: $2,578,358
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $372,014
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $0
- Other compensation: $17,235
- Total 2023 compensation: $5,469,137
- Mr. Sim was hired in December 2022.
4. Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO
- Salary: $826,698
- Stock awards: $1,258,384
- Option awards: $1,258,472
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,240,047
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $47,194
- Other compensation: $19,362
- Total 2023 compensation: $4,650,157
- $1,382,053 increase from 2022
5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president of behavioral health
- Salary: $697,527
- Stock awards: $1,033,791
- Option awards: $1,033,818
- Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,224,160
- Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $40,015
- Other compensation: $20,293
- Total 2023 compensation: $4,049,604
- $1,338,059 increase from 2022