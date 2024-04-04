UHS' 5 highest-earning executives in 2023

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services executives saw their total compensation increase in 2023 after seeing it shrink by millions in 2022, according to a proxy statement filed April 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The for-profit health system reported a net income of $719.3 million in 2023, up from $656.9 million the previous year. UHS operates 27 acute care hospitals, 333 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 48 outpatient facilities, an insurance offering and a physician network in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

Here are UHS' five highest-earning executives in 2023:

1. Marc Miller, CEO and president

Salary: $1,352,052

Stock awards: $4,944,124

Option awards: $4,944,434

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,042,117

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $78,003

Other compensation: $47,207

Total 2023 compensation: $14,407,937 $3,487,961 increase from 2022



2. Alan Miller, executive chair

Salary: $1,040,040

Bonus: $1,040,040

Stock awards: $2,599,947

Option awards: $2,600,138

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $0

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $0

Other compensation: $1,089,566

Total 2023 compensation: $8,369,731 $1,231,107 increase from 2022



3. Edward Sim, executive vice president and president of acute care

Salary: $775,030

Bonus: $550,000

Stock awards: $1,176,500

Option awards: $2,578,358

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $372,014

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $0

Other compensation: $17,235

Total 2023 compensation: $5,469,137 Mr. Sim was hired in December 2022.



4. Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO

Salary: $826,698

Stock awards: $1,258,384

Option awards: $1,258,472

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,240,047

Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $47,194

Other compensation: $19,362

Total 2023 compensation: $4,650,157 $1,382,053 increase from 2022



5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president of behavioral health