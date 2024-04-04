UHS' 5 highest-earning executives in 2023

Andrew Cass -

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services executives saw their total compensation increase in 2023 after seeing it shrink by millions in 2022, according to a proxy statement filed April 4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.    

The for-profit health system reported a net income of $719.3 million in 2023, up from $656.9 million the previous year. UHS operates 27 acute care hospitals, 333 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 48 outpatient facilities, an insurance offering and a physician network in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. 

Here are UHS' five highest-earning executives in 2023:

1. Marc Miller, CEO and president 

  • Salary: $1,352,052
  • Stock awards: $4,944,124  
  • Option awards: $4,944,434
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $3,042,117
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $78,003 
  • Other compensation: $47,207 
  • Total 2023 compensation: $14,407,937
    • $3,487,961 increase from 2022

2. Alan Miller, executive chair

  • Salary: $1,040,040
  • Bonus: $1,040,040
  • Stock awards: $2,599,947 
  • Option awards: $2,600,138
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $0
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $0 
  • Other compensation: $1,089,566
  • Total 2023 compensation: $8,369,731
    • $1,231,107 increase from 2022 

3. Edward Sim, executive vice president and president of acute care 

  • Salary: $775,030
  • Bonus: $550,000
  • Stock awards: $1,176,500
  • Option awards: $2,578,358
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $372,014
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $0
  • Other compensation: $17,235 
  • Total 2023 compensation: $5,469,137
    • Mr. Sim was hired in December 2022. 

4. Steve Filton, executive vice president and CFO

  • Salary: $826,698
  • Stock awards: $1,258,384
  • Option awards: $1,258,472
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,240,047  
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $47,194 
  • Other compensation: $19,362 
  • Total 2023 compensation: $4,650,157
    • $1,382,053 increase from 2022

5. Matthew Peterson, executive vice president and president of behavioral health

  • Salary: $697,527
  • Stock awards: $1,033,791 
  • Option awards: $1,033,818
  • Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,224,160
  • Change in pension value and nonqualified deferred compensation: $40,015 
  • Other compensation: $20,293 
  • Total 2023 compensation: $4,049,604
    • $1,338,059 increase from 2022

