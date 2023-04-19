Trinity Health partners to eliminate medical debt for 22,300 patients

Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England is erasing $32.76 million of non-Medicare/Medicaid medical debt belonging to 22,300 patients.

RIP Medical Debt purchased 39,000 past due accounts from the health system, according to an April 15 news release from Trinity Health. Recipients of debt relief will be notified via a letter from RIP Medical Debt.

Those qualifying for relief were patients with individual or family income less than four times the federal poverty level or whose medical debt was 5 percent or more of their gross annual income, according to the release.

"Our Mission and Core Values call on us to care for the whole person — body, mind and spirit," Montez Carter, PharmD, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England, said in the release. "High levels of medical debt challenge our past patients on all three levels. Partnering with RIP Medical Debt allows us to relieve those patients of their medical debt to Trinity Health Of New England while recovering a portion of that debt to help us continue providing the care our patients and communities need in a responsible and sustainable manner."