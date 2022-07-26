Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic to close senior health center, lay off staff

Darby, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic health system has announced it will close its Philadelphia-based Mercy Senior Health Center after just over two years, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported July 25.

Because of rising costs, the center will close in September and cause 14 layoffs.

The center opened in February 2020 and cost $2 million to build. The center offered medical, behavioral health and social services for older patients with complex medical issues. Patients received specialty care while also receiving counseling and community activities with other older adults.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic said it is working to find positions in its other nearby locations for staff who were laid off. Patients will be referred to Mercy Medical Associates at Eastwick, also based in Philadelphia, for the same services that were offered at the health center.