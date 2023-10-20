Trinity Health investing aggressively in Medicare Advantage, COO says

Some hospitals and health systems may be souring on Medicare Advantage, but one of the country's largest nonprofit systems is instead full steam ahead on the program.

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which recently added Michigan to its list of states where it operates the system's equivalent MediGold program, also operates it in Connecticut, Ohio, Idaho, New York and Iowa. Six counties in Michigan will also have the service in 2024 following the current open enrollment season.

If you turn on a television in Trinity's service areas, you cannot escape the reality of open enrollment season and all the commercials for such plans as Medicare Advantage, COO Ben Carter told an investor call Oct. 19.

"Everyone is competing in this space pretty aggressively as we are in each of our regions as well," he said on the call. "We are continuing to evolve MediGold by investing in and growing it."

Trinity, an 88-hospital system, will continue to offer competitive and flexible pricing, emphasize positive customer experience and expand its MediGold network, an investor slide showed. The MediGold program is a $600 million plus division, Mr. Carter said.