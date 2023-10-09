Trinity to launch Medicare Advantage plan in Michigan

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is entering the Medicare Advantage market in Michigan for 2024.

The new plan is available in six Michigan counties — Kent, Livingston, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Washtenaw — and can be selected during the enrollment period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, with coverage beginning in the new year, according to an Oct. 4 news release.

The plan will include up to $1,000 for vision and hearing expenses, dental coverage, $0 telehealth and travel benefits.

Trinity also offers MA coverage in Ohio, Iowa, Idaho, Connecticut and New York.






