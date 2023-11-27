Tower turnaround continues as operating margin hits -4.2%

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health continues to make progress on its performance improvement plan as its operating margin for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to -4.2% from -8% during the same period in 2022. Its operating cash flow margin also increased from -0.9% to 2.3%.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the three months ending Sept. 30, revenue decreased 2.9% year over year to $457.4 million. Expenses decreased 6.4% to $476.5 million.

Tower's operating loss for the period was $19.1 million, compared with a loss of $37.6 million for the prior-year period.

As of Sept. 30, total balance sheet unrestricted cash and board-designated investment funds for capital improvements totalled $154 million — a decrease of $54 million from June 30, 2023. The main factors for the decrease were $15 million of debt service payments, physician incentive compensation payments of $9 million, capital expenditures of $6 million, negative changes in working capital of $32 million, partially offset by EBITDA of $10 million. Total days of cash on hand for the system was 30 on Sept. 30.

After including the performance of its investment portfolio and other nonoperating items, the health system ended the three-month period with a net loss of $20.9 million, compared with a net loss of $37.6 million for the same period in 2022.