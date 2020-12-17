Top 25 RCM outsourcing vendors in 2020, ranked by Black Book

Black Book Research released its 2020 rankings of revenue cycle management outsourcing vendors.

To determine the top-performing vendors, Black Book surveyed 453 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 4,112 physician practices. Vendors were ranked based on performance on such measures as customer satisfaction and client experience.

Here are Black Book's top five RCM outsourcing vendors in five categories:

RCM outsourcing — Hospital chains, systems, corporations, integrated delivery networks and corporations

1. Optum360

2. Ensemble Health Partners

3. Conifer

4. R1 RCM

5. Parallon

RCM outsourcing — Hospitals under 100 beds

1. Parallon

2. Avadyne

3. Trubridge

4. PWC

5. Optum360

RCM outsourcing — Hospitals 101 to 200 beds

1. Ensemble Health Partners

2. R1 RCM

3. Optum 360

4. Parallon

5. PWC

RCM outsourcing — Hospitals 200+ beds

1. R1 RCM

2. Optum360

3. Guidehouse

4. Conifer

5. Navigant Cymetrix

RCM outsourcing — Physician practices and groups

1. AthenaCollecter RCM Services

2. Optum360

3. DrChrono

4. Kareo

5. R1 RCM

