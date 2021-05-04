The 53 participants in CMS' direct contracting model
CMS recently named the 53 organizations that are participating in the 2021 performance year for the Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model.
The model's 2021 performance year starts April 1. The goals of the model include allowing more types of organizations to participate in risk-sharing arrangements and build off of Medicare ACO efforts like the Medicare Shared Savings Program. The GDPC model involves two voluntary risk-sharing options.
CMS' Innovation Center is no longer soliciting applications from new organizations wanting to participate in the GDPC model beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.
Here are the 53 participants, named April 8:
1. 360 Health
2. Advanced Illness Partners
3. Advanced Value Care
4. AdventHealth Senior Care
5. Akos MD
6. American Choice Healthcare
7. Arizona Health Advantage
8. Assurity
9. Axceleran
10. Axceleran (2)
11. Best Value Healthcare
12. CareConnectMD
13. CareMore Aspire Medical Innovation Partners
14. Castell Direct
15. CenterWell Care Solutions
16. Central Valley Community Partners
17. Clover Health Partners
18. Complete Health Accountable Care
19. Enhanz
20. Genuine Health Direct
21. Humana Direct Contracting Entity
22. Ilumed
23. Iora Health
24. Nevada Care Connect
25. Nivano Physicians
26. Northern Michigan Health Network
27. Oak Street Health Medicare Partners
28. Ohio direct contracting entity-Akron
29. Ohio direct contracting entity-Columbus
30. Ohio direct contracting entity-SEOH
31. On Belay Health Solutions
32. Oregon Medicare Direct
33. Pathways Accountable Care
34. PeaceHealth Direct Contracting
35. Perfect Health
36. Physicians Healthcare Collaborative
37. Piedmont Health Plus
38. Pittsburgh direct contracting entity
39. Quality Partners in Care ACO
40. Regal Medical Group
41. Renovis Health
42. Space Coast Independent Practice Association
43. Subsero Healthcare
44. The MetroHealth System dba Collaborative Care Partners
45. Texas direct contracting entity
46. United Physicians Association
47. VillageMD Arizona ACO
48. VillageMD Georgia ACO
49. VillageMD Houston ACO
50. VillageMD Michigan ACO
51. VillageMD New Hampshire ACO
52. VillageMD Primary Providers ACO
53. Vively Health
Review the full list here.
