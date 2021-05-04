The 53 participants in CMS' direct contracting model

CMS recently named the 53 organizations that are participating in the 2021 performance year for the Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model.

The model's 2021 performance year starts April 1. The goals of the model include allowing more types of organizations to participate in risk-sharing arrangements and build off of Medicare ACO efforts like the Medicare Shared Savings Program. The GDPC model involves two voluntary risk-sharing options.

CMS' Innovation Center is no longer soliciting applications from new organizations wanting to participate in the GDPC model beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.

Here are the 53 participants, named April 8:

1. 360 Health

2. Advanced Illness Partners

3. Advanced Value Care

4. AdventHealth Senior Care

5. Akos MD

6. American Choice Healthcare

7. Arizona Health Advantage

8. Assurity

9. Axceleran

10. Axceleran (2)

11. Best Value Healthcare

12. CareConnectMD

13. CareMore Aspire Medical Innovation Partners

14. Castell Direct

15. CenterWell Care Solutions

16. Central Valley Community Partners

17. Clover Health Partners

18. Complete Health Accountable Care

19. Enhanz

20. Genuine Health Direct

21. Humana Direct Contracting Entity

22. Ilumed

23. Iora Health

24. Nevada Care Connect

25. Nivano Physicians

26. Northern Michigan Health Network

27. Oak Street Health Medicare Partners

28. Ohio direct contracting entity-Akron

29. Ohio direct contracting entity-Columbus

30. Ohio direct contracting entity-SEOH

31. On Belay Health Solutions

32. Oregon Medicare Direct

33. Pathways Accountable Care

34. PeaceHealth Direct Contracting

35. Perfect Health

36. Physicians Healthcare Collaborative

37. Piedmont Health Plus

38. Pittsburgh direct contracting entity

39. Quality Partners in Care ACO

40. Regal Medical Group

41. Renovis Health

42. Space Coast Independent Practice Association

43. Subsero Healthcare

44. The MetroHealth System dba Collaborative Care Partners

45. Texas direct contracting entity

46. United Physicians Association

47. VillageMD Arizona ACO

48. VillageMD Georgia ACO

49. VillageMD Houston ACO

50. VillageMD Michigan ACO

51. VillageMD New Hampshire ACO

52. VillageMD Primary Providers ACO

53. Vively Health

