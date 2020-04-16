Texas hospital claims Aetna owes $12M in unpaid billings

Knox County Hospital District is seeking millions in billings it claims Aetna hasn't paid the hospital since June 2018, according to the Times Record News.

The Knox City, Texas-based hospital filed a complaint with the Texas Department of Insurance to investigate its claim that Aetna owes $12 million in unpaid billings.



This is the latest suit Knox County Hospital has filed against an insurer seeking what it alleges are unpaid claims. The hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas faced court-ordered arbitration over a $21 million lawsuit in which Knox County Hospital claimed BCBSTX owed it millions in unpaid bills. That case is ongoing.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Aetna for comment. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.



