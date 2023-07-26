Texas health system paid $5B in 2022 wages

San Antonio-based South Texas Health System paid $5 billion in 2022 wages to support 86,660 jobs, according to a report from The University of Texas at San Antonio.

The 12-hospital system also generated $11.9 billion in revenue for the year. The system had a 36 percent higher economic impact in the area than the last time the study was conducted in 2018, according to the San Antonio Report.

The report found that the health system brought in $120.8 million in revenue for the state, mostly through sales tax.

"So one of the surprising things to me [in the study] was that the numbers came out as high as they did, given the COVID-19 situation and the anomalies it presented," San Antonio Medical Foundation President Jim Reed told the Report.