Texas is awarding $17 million in grants to rural hospitals in the state.

The Texas Rural Hospital Financial Stabilization Grant is providing qualifying hospitals $100,000 to $375,000 over a two-year period, according to a May 22 news release from Gov. Greg Abbot's office.

The grant awards are based on a rural hospital's financial need and can be used to supplement operation expenses, repay debt, make facility repairs and buy or rent equipment.