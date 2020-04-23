Tennessee hospital reopens

Cumberland River Hospital in Celina, Tenn., has reopened more than a year after shutting down, according to the Herald-Citizen.

Cumberland River Hospital closed in March 2019 due to financial challenges. About five months later, Johnny Presley, a physician assistant, acquired the rural hospital. He reopened the facility April 18 after buying new equipment and supplies and securing a Medicare provider number.

Mr. Presley said reopening the hospital was not an easy process. "It's been like swimming up river the whole time," he told the Herald-Citizen.

Now that the hospital is open, there are more challenges to overcome.

"Staffing is always a concern, especially in rural areas," Mr. Presley told the Herald-Citizen. "As we ramp up and start having more and more patients, we're going to have to hire more and more staff."

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the cost of certain supplies much higher, which is a major concern for Mr. Presley.

"The cost of supplies have gone up tenfold," he told the Herald-Citizen. "Unless the government steps in and bails out hospitals in general, I don't see how any facility overcomes this."



