Tennessee hospital furloughs more than 200 employees

Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., said it will place more than 200 employees on temporary furlough leave to sustain its financial resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The furloughs take effect April 1, and the medical center said it plans to call affected employees back to work as soon as possible.

In announcing the furloughs, Williamson noted the "significant economic impact" the pandemic has had on the organization. The medical center, like other organizations, canceled elective procedures.

Hospital officials said protection guidelines to combat COVID-19 have also "drastically reduced our number of patient visits, treatments and procedures, leading to a significant decrease in hospital revenue."

All this, and the expectation that these challenges will continue for the coming weeks, prompted the furlough decision, officials said.

"This was a very difficult decision to make. I appreciate the tremendous sacrifices our staff is making in this time of uncertainty," Donald Webb, Williamson Medical Center CEO, said in a news release. "Given these extraordinary circumstances, we are taking the necessary actions to ensure long term viability of the health system for our staff and the communities we serve."

