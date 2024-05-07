Tenet's Q1 payer mix

Here is a look at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's payer mix in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing:

Payer mix by net patient service revenues for the three months ended March 31:

Commercial: 69%

Medicare: 15.8%

Medicaid: 10.7%

Indemnity/other: 4%

Uninsured: 0.5%

Payer mix by admissions for the three months ended March 31:

Commercial: 68%

Medicare: 19.8%

Medicaid: 4.5%

Charity/uninsured: 4.2%

Indemnity/other: 3.5%

Here are how the figures compare to the same period in 2023:

Payer mix by net patient service revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Commercial: 70.2%

Medicare: 17.2%

Medicaid: 7.8%

Indemnity/other: 3.9%

Uninsured: 0.9%

Payer mix by admissions for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Commercial: 66.8%

Medicare: 20.7%

Medicaid: 4.8%

Charity/uninsured: 4.4%

Indemnity/other: 3.3%