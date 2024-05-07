Tenet's Q1 payer mix

Here is a look at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's payer mix in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing:
Payer mix by net patient service revenues for the three months ended March 31:
Commercial: 69%
Medicare: 15.8%
Medicaid: 10.7%
Indemnity/other: 4%
Uninsured: 0.5%
Payer mix by admissions for the three months ended March 31:
Commercial: 68%
Medicare: 19.8%
Medicaid: 4.5%
Charity/uninsured: 4.2%
Indemnity/other: 3.5%
Here are how the figures compare to the same period in 2023:
Payer mix by net patient service revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Commercial: 70.2%
Medicare: 17.2%
Medicaid: 7.8%
Indemnity/other: 3.9%
Uninsured: 0.9%
Payer mix by admissions for the three months ended March 31, 2023:
Commercial: 66.8%
Medicare: 20.7%
Medicaid: 4.8%
Charity/uninsured: 4.4%
Indemnity/other: 3.3%