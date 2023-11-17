Temple Health to create federal health center 'look-alikes'

Temple Health, based in Philadelphia, said it intends to transform six primary care physician offices into federal health centers starting Jan. 1, a move aimed at securing enhanced Medicare and Medicaid rates, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 17.

The Temple centers will be labeled as "FQHC look-alikes," distinguishing them from standalone federal clinics as they will not operate entirely independently. Instead, they will utilize Temple's electronic health records system, among other shared resources.

Temple did not disclose the specific primary care offices set to transition into federally qualified health centers, but said this initiative is part of a program designed to improve healthcare accessibility in low-income communities and underserved neighborhoods lacking sufficient medical coverage.

In an interview, Temple CEO Mike Young said this will bring an advantage for local residents by allowing them to play a more influential role in shaping future developments, because the centers' boards of directors must be made up of at least one-third patients.

"It's really good for the community, because now you have community input in the local primary care office," Mr. Young said in the interview. "And it's good for us, because if we have that primary care office on the corner we're subsidizing it, and now we won't have to subsidize it because it's paid a little better."