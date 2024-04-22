SUNY Downstate gets $300M in New York 2025 budget

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's final 2025 budget has provided $300 million in capital funding and up to $100 million in operating expenses to support SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, which includes University Hospital at Downstate, in New York City's Brooklyn borough.

The funding also creates an advisory board to evaluate and provide options to ensure SUNY Downstate remains financially sound and modernized after the state shared plans to shrink or possibly close the hospital in January.

The board can consider 250% of the state's capital funds and secured federal dollars in its planning, according to an April 22 news release.

“… [The $100 million funding] will allow this critical institution to fulfill this mission, grow outpatient healthcare services, and tackle systemic health inequities in the community it serves," SUNY Chancellor John King Jr., said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Ms. Hochul initially shared plans for the funding in her 30-day budget amendments in late February. She reached a deal with state legislatures in mid-April to keep SUNY Downstate open.

"This is a win by the community, for the community," a spokesperson for state Rep. Brian Cunningham said in a statement shared with Becker's. "...This is only the first step in keeping SUNY Downstate Medical Center open but we have a long road ahead of us to keeping the doors open permanently."