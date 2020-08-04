Summa Health brings back 654 furloughed employees

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health, one of more than 260 health systems that furloughed employees to help offset COVID-19-related losses this spring, has brought back most of its furloughed staff, according to The Beacon Journal.

The health system furloughed 728 employees throughout the spring in response to lower patient volumes and revenue losses. It has brought back 654 of those employees, and 74 employees remain on furlough.

Summa Health is expected to report its second-quarter results Aug. 15. It ended the first quarter with a $10 million operating loss and lost $16 million in April alone due to the suspension of elective care, according to the newspaper report.

The health system received $32.8 million in provider relief aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help offset some of its losses.

